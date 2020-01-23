Police seek assistance finding missing boy

Toronto Police are hoping you can help them track down a missing teenage boy.

14-year-old Hakeem Abdella-Smith,was last seen Wednesday evening at approximately 7 p.m., in the Albion Road and Shendale Drive area.

He is described as having a medium build, brown eyes, short black hair, with a scratch under his left eye.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and green 'Nike' shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).