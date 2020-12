Toronto Police are asking for the public's help trying to locate a man that has been missing for over a week.

43 year-old Pavel Learner, was last seen on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 12:17pm in the area of Kingston Road and Brimley Road.

He is described as 5'11, clean shaven, with a medium build.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.