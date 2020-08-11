Police seek missing Toronto man

Toronto Police are asking for the public's assistance trying to locate a missing man.

23-year-old Eron Joseph, was last seen Monday night at around 6:40 p.m. in the area of College Street and Dovercourt Road.

He is described as 6'2, 150 lbs, thin build, cornrow hair and a goatee.

He was wearing a black t-shirt, black 'Adidas' sweatpants, white 'Adidas' slippers, sunglasses with a blue rim.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).