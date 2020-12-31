Police seeking two people involved in a fail to remain collision in Scarborough

Toronto Police are looking for two people involved in a fail to remain pedestrian collision in Scarborough early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the collision in a parking lot in the Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East area just before 12:45 a.m.

According to reports, a 27-year-old woman struck by a vehicle in a parking lot, suffering serkious injuries.

A man exited the passenger side of the vehicle and got into an altercation with a man, who was with the victim.

The man got back into the vehicle and the female driver then took off going the driver of the vehicle, believed to be a woman, and a male passenger fled westbound in the parking lot in a blue Nissan Sentra(pictured).

Police are looking to identify the man and woman who fled the scene and are asking any witnesses who may have been in the area, or who may have dash cam footage, to contact investigators.



Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.