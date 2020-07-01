iHeartRadio

Police Shooting in Brampton

Police cars on road near Torbram and Williams Parkway in Brampton

One suspect was shot and wounded and two others arrested in Brampton Tuesday evening.   Peel Regional Police Constable Bancroft Wright said Peel Police robbery unit officers had been `monitoring`the suspects before the incident.

It is believed police had stopped a vehicle carrying the suspects near Torbram Road and Williams Parkway.  “At some point in the monitoring there was an interaction between the suspects and police whereby one of the suspects was shot.” said Wright. 

He also indicated that York Region police had been involved in the investigation of the suspects.   It was not immediately clear which force was involved in the shooting.  Wright said the suspect`s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Because the shooting involves police, the province`s Special Investigations Unit was called to take charge of the case.