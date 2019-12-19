Toronto police are searching for two suspects they say went ``hunting for another human being'' and killed a 22-year-old student.

Det.-Sgt. Terry Browne says Jeremy Urbina was taking out the trash when he was shot numerous times in the back last Wednesday, December 11.

Browne says surveillance video shows two suspects walking around a residential complex for six minutes before coming upon Urbina.

He says one suspect shot at least ten bullets in the young man's direction, killing him.

Browne says Urbina was just going about his daily life, and police haven't found any reason he would be targeted.

He describes the suspects' actions as ``evil incarnate.''

Toronto Police