iHeartRadio
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Police update robbery investigation; new photos released

NR.45790.1573256609

Toronto Police are releasing new security photos following a robbery in Toronto's Annex neighbourhood last month.

Investigators say just before 5:30 p.m. on October 14, an 87-year-old woman was walking on Brunswick Ave. just south of Bloor when a man approached her.

The woman was allegedly attacked from behind and thrown to the ground. The suspect then escaped with some of her belongings.

Photo courtesy of Toronto Police

He was last seen heading eastbound through an alleyway.

Police describe the man as 6'0" with a thin build, wearing a dark toque, two-toned hooded sweater, dark pants, dark shoes, and carrying a white bag at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 14 Division or Crime Stoppers.

On-air

Host of the Early Edition on NEWSTALK 1010

Early Edition

John Moore

Moore in the Morning

Jerry Agar

Jerry Agar

Jim Richards

Jim Richards Showgram

Evan Solomon

The Evan Solomon Show

Ryan Doyle and Jay Michales

The Rush with Ryan Doyle & Jay Michaels

Barb DiGiulio

The Night Side with Barb DiGiulio

NEWSTALK 1010 generic programming logo

NEWSTALK 1010 Programming

Lisa LaFlamme CTV National News

CTV National News

CFRB NEWSTALK 1010

Best of the Roundtables

George Noory - Coast To Coast AM

Coast to Coast AM

Ryan Doyle and Jay Michales

The Best of the Rush

Host of the Early Edition on NEWSTALK 1010

Early Edition

John Moore

Moore in the Morning

First Look
First Look

Watch

Don Cherry

EXCLUSIVE: Don Cherry speaks to NEWSTALK 1010 after being fired

Remembrance Day ceremony at the Old City Hall cenotaph.

WATCH: Remembrance Day service at Old City Hall

Catholic Teachers

WATCH: Elementary teachers in strike position Nov. 25 after receiving 'no board' report

News Alerts
News Alerts