Police update robbery investigation; new photos released

Toronto Police are releasing new security photos following a robbery in Toronto's Annex neighbourhood last month.

Investigators say just before 5:30 p.m. on October 14, an 87-year-old woman was walking on Brunswick Ave. just south of Bloor when a man approached her.

The woman was allegedly attacked from behind and thrown to the ground. The suspect then escaped with some of her belongings.

Photo courtesy of Toronto Police

He was last seen heading eastbound through an alleyway.

Police describe the man as 6'0" with a thin build, wearing a dark toque, two-toned hooded sweater, dark pants, dark shoes, and carrying a white bag at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 14 Division or Crime Stoppers.