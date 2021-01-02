Police warn of bottles found with hazardous powder in Scarborough park

Toronto Police are warning the public about hazardous materials found inside bottles in a Scarborough park Friday afternoon.

Police confirm several two-litre plastic bottles, containing some type of a white substance,were found at the park, located near McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East, just after 1:10 p.m.

Toronto Police Service

The Explosive Disposal Unit was called in to remove the bottles.

Police warn the contents of the bottles are combustible and considered hazardous.

If you happen to find a similar bottle, you're asked not to touch it and call police.