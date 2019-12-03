Police warn of ice falling off downtown buildings, cranes

Toronto Police are warning residents about the dangers of falling ice as mother nature warms buildings.

Officers say there have been several calls already along the Bay Street corridor, but they've also had at least one case of a chunk of ice falling on the Gardiner.

An area around the base of the CN Tower has been cordonned off, as a precaution, with ice having fallen from the tower as well.

So far, there have been no reports of any injuries.

Metrolinx has also put up barriers around their Union station bus terminal, because of ice coming down.

Police wanted to let drivers know that it's happening as well, so they aren't completely startled, if ice hits their vehicle.

And for pedestrians, they suggest you use the underground PATH system to get around.