Police warn of random, unprovoked hammer attacks

Toronto Police are out with a public safety alert after they say a man with a hammer tried to attack three people in Scarborough.

In the most recent incident, police say a man tried to attack a woman on Saturday in Heather Heights Woods park near Ellesmere and Scarborough Golf Club Road.

Police call these attacks random and unprovoked.

They don't have any other details about what happened, but in all cases, police say no one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a male, Black, in his 20's, approximately 5'8", wearing a grey hoodie and black shorts. He was last seen fleeing on foot eastbound toward Orton Park Road.

Police are asking anyone who sees him to stay away and call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).