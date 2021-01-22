Police warning about violent, unprovoked attacks around Toronto

There is a man in Toronto who is launching violent, unprovoked attacks on strangers.

More than 10 people have come forward to police since Tuesday to report their assaults.

These are primarily happening in the Yonge Street area between Sheppard Avenue and Finch Avenue and in the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area.

Officers have been told that once the man makes eye contact, he begins striking his victims in the head and face. In some instances, he continues the beating well after his victim has fallen to the ground.

He then takes off. It doesn't not appear that he's stealing anything.

The suspect is described as Black, approximately 5'8" to 5'9", 20 to 25 years old, has a beard or goatee, has a thin to medium build, and black hair. He was wearing a black hooded jacket with grey interior lining in the hood, black pants, and black shoes with a white stripe around the sole.

He is considered violent and dangerous. If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately.