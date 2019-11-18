Police watchdog investigates police chase in Brampton

It's a sea of Peel Police cruisers at Queen and Main in Brampton. At the edge: A black, smashed up Honda.

It's not entirely clear what happened but we know there was a police chase Sunday evening.

Peel Police say the car was stolen.

The province's police watch dog, the Special Investigations Unit has been called in.

There were close to a dozen police vehicles at the scene Monday morning. One of them smashed into a storefront.

We still don't know how this all started but reports suggest a taser was used.

Police say two males were arrested.