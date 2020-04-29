Poll finds a third of Canadians want to reopen the economy

We've been hearing from politicians that we need to stay the course, keep up the social distancing, and that going back to normal too quickly could lead to a resurgence of COVID-19.

But a new poll suggests about third of Canadians are nearing the end of their ropes.

The poll, from Dart & maru/BLUE, found 36 percent of respondents think it's time to reopen the economy. That would account for about 12 million people in Canada.

Financial worry seems to be one of the key drivers.

40 percent said they're worried about being able to pay their bills, while 57 percent reported feeling stressed or concerned about money and finances.

The majority, 75 percent believe that life will not be the same after the pandemic.

The survey was done on April 26th, involving 1,530 randomly selected Canadian adults who are members of maru/BLUE's online panel. It's considered accurate to within +/- 2.9 percentage points.