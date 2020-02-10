Poll finds support for teachers amid rotating strikes

It sounds like many parents have had enough of the rotating strikes and enough of the back and forth between the teachers unions and the province.

A new poll from DART Communications finds overwhelming support, 78 percent, for an independent third party to step in and come up with a solution.

The poll also found a lot of support for the teachers and their unions.

63 percent of those asked believe the dispute is about larger class sizes and mandatory e-learning.

When asked who is acting in the best interests of parents and students, 45 percent said the teachers unions. 39 percent said neither and only 18 percent said the government.

This poll comes as we begin another week or rotating strikes in this province.

Today, public elementary schools in Durham and Halton regions are closed.