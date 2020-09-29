Popular Italian restaurant temporarily closed over COVID-19 case

Gusto 101 near Portland and Adelaide has voluntarily shut its doors after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Management says the restaurant will be professionally sanitized and all staff are self-isolating.

They say the staff member who tested positive did not have any symptoms. They were tested "after being advised they they may have come in contact with someone outside of the restaurant who has tested positive for COVID-19."

They say they worked on the following days: