Popular Italian restaurant temporarily closed over COVID-19 case
Gusto 101 near Portland and Adelaide has voluntarily shut its doors after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Management says the restaurant will be professionally sanitized and all staff are self-isolating.
They say the staff member who tested positive did not have any symptoms. They were tested "after being advised they they may have come in contact with someone outside of the restaurant who has tested positive for COVID-19."
They say they worked on the following days:
- Tuesday September 22 - evening shift
- Wednesday September 23 - evening shift
- Thursday September 24 - evening shift
- Saturday September 26 - daytime shift (last day)
To our Gusto 101 Famiglia, For many, Gusto 101 is a home-away-from-home. A place where the $1/oz house wine flows and mafalde ai fungi and cavolo nero are plentiful. While we have taken every step possible to ensure your second home here at 101 Portland St is one where you feel safe to eat, even during the most uncertain of times, it’s on days like today where we are reminded that this world is a hard one for restaurants, the awesome hospitality workers who keep us going, and our wonderful guests that continue to support us when we need it most. Through the lens of safety and transparency (the only way forward), we are saddened to announce that one of our team members at Gusto 101 has tested positive for COVID-19. This team member, who’s last shift at Gusto 101 was Saturday, September 26th, went to get tested out as a precaution and is currently quarantined at home. While not mandatory, we have immediately closed our restaurant until further notice as our guest and team member safety will always be number one. During this time, we are taking the following action: ⠀ ⠀ ∙ Gusto 101 will be professionally sanitized to eradicate the possibility of any surface contamination⠀ ∙ The full team at Gusto 101 is in self-isolation and will be required to get tested for COVID-19. A clean bill of health will be required before returning to work.⠀ ∙ Contact tracing details have been shared with Public Health and those who they deem to be at-risk will be contacted. It is highly recommended that you download the COVID Alert app if you have not already done so. ∙ All reservations for the few days will be rescheduled or canceled, stay tuned for updates. ∙ Shared this update on http://gusto101.com + specific details on when this team member was working. ⠀ We are optimistic that this is an isolated case as no other team members are experiencing symptoms and rigorous sanitation, social distancing, and mask-wearing procedures were followed. We will only reopen when we feel it is safe to do so. continued in comments 👇