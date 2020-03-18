Porter Airlines to suspend all flights, starting Friday

Porter Airlines has announced that they will be suspending all flights, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move will take effect on Friday, March 20th and last until June 1st.

In a release, Porter says it is making the move to help stop the spread of the virus that is affecting most parts of the world.

Company President and CEO, Robert Deluce says, "remaining flights through March 20, will allow customers to complete existing trips and return home, or make last-minute reservations to reach a destination."

There's also no cost to change or cancel flights.

Porter says they are also working to help recovery efforts, by operating flights to support the movement of government officials, public health requirements and economic recovery efforts.

Michael Deluce added: "It is regrettable that this situation requires us to issue temporary layoffs across the business. We are doing everything possible to support our team during this period and intend to welcome back all of our team members as operations restart. Executive Chairman Robert Deluce and I will not receive any salary during this time, in alignment with the impact on our team members. All other management who remain during the temporary suspension will see salary reductions of up to 30 percent until flights resume."

Reservations are currently being taken for Porter flights, starting on June 1st.