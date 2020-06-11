iHeartRadio

Premier and health minister test negative for COVID-19

A statement from the Premier's office says both Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott have tested negative for COVID-19.

The two were tested after Education Minister Stephen Lecce came in contact with someone who was positive for the virus. Lecce also tested negative.

The statement says Premier Ford and Minister Elliott have had no known contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and therefore they do not need to self isolate.