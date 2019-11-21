iHeartRadio
Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister meeting for first time since federal election

Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa Friday

It's their first meeting since the federal election in October. 

Many are expecting it to be a cordial visit, following months of mudslinging during the election campaign.

Ford and some of his top cabinet ministers - part of a special council - are hoping to draw out as much money from the minority government as possible, for things like health care and transit.

