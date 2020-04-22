Premier Ford calls in the army to help in the fight against COVID-19
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling in military assistance as the province battles COVID-19 in long-term care homes.
Ford says he will formally request extra resources from the federal government today, including from the Public Health Agency of Canada and Canadian Forces personnel.
He says the additional personnel will be deployed to five priority homes.
Ford says they will provide operational and logistical assistance so long-term care staff can focus on the care of residents.
