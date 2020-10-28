Premier Ford expressing optimism over direction of COVID curve

The province will be releasing updated COVID modelling tomorrow and he likes the preview he's been given.

"I wouldn't go as far as flattening but we see it going in the right direction and that's really positive. It's put me in a good mood today; I'm always in a good mood but, today, it tells me that people are listening."

The province mark its 7th straight day of COVID cases over 800 but the percent of tests coming back positive is at 2.8% which is lower than yesterday's 3.4%.

Having expressed such optimism, Premier Ford was asked about the holidays and whether people might be able to celebrate as they have in the past. "It's still a couple of months away so let's take a look down the road but, I love Christmas, everyone loves Christmas and any religious holiday in that area. They want to be with their families, I get it, so let's all work together and let's make Christmas happen. Let's always think of the glass as half full, let's not think of the glass as half empty. We can do it and we will do it by working together."

Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the pandemic "really sucks," and that the holidays could be jeopardized.