Premier Ford, Prime Minister Trudeau look for common ground

Justin Trudeau and Doug Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau focused on the things they agree on during their first meeting since the federal election.

Coming out of the meeting in Ottawa this morning, Ford says it is important to send the message to the rest of the world, especially businesses looking to invest, that Canada is a united country.

Ford says he looks forward to gathering with other premiers in Toronto next month, where he hopes they can ``lower the temperature'' and work together on shared priorities.

The federal Conservatives have accused Trudeau of pitting region and against region with measures like the carbon tax and in the October election Trudeau's Liberals won no seats in Saskatchewan or Alberta.

Ford noted he gets along with both Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Quebec Premier Francois Legault and now, as well as Trudeau.

He also says he knows that many of the people voted for his Progressive Conservative party in the Ontario election last year ended up voting for the Liberals in the federal election last month.

