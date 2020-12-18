iHeartRadio

Premier, health officials and hospital leaders hold emergency meeting

Premier Doug Ford says in a tweet that he's convening an emergency meeting between himself, Health Minister Christine Elliott, and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams, along with hospital leaders from across the province.

This comes the same day new restrictions are expected to be announced for regions in the grey-lockdown and red-control zones of the province's restrictions framework.

Ford says discussions will centre around next steps as cases and hospitalizations continue to spike.

Ford says everything is on the table.

Right now, the lockdown for Peel and Toronto is slated to end on Monday, but it'll likely be extended today.

There's been no indication from the province on what the new restrictions could entail.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie told CTV's PowerPlay Thursday night that she believes it's time for regions in the red and grey zones to lock down further.