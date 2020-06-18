Premier wants to extend state of emergency to July 15th

Premier Doug Ford is pushing to extend Ontario's state of emergency until July 15th, but he's hopeful it will be the final extension.

The Progressive conservatives tabled a motion to that effect, to be debated by MPP's next week.

Ford first declared a state of emergency on March 17, which allowed the government to issue emergency orders. It's currently set to expire on June 30th.

The government announced on Wednesday that it would extend all emergency orders until the end of June.

Ford says the province will review each of the orders on a case-by-case basis to determine whether they can be adjusted or lifted as officials work to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Some emergency orders were eased earlier this month, including a limit on social gatherings which is now set at 10 people instead of the previous limit of five.

Most of the province has also entered the second stage of re-opening, allowing more businesses to operate again. Toronto and Peel Region remain in Stage 1.

With files from The Canadian Press