Prime Minister announce $9 billion in help for students

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising a new emergency benefit for students whose education and job prospects are disrupted by COVID-19.

He says a $1,250 monthly payment is coming for post-secondary students, running through August, to make up for lost work and cut hours.

The benefit can increase to $1,750 for people with disabilities or who care for others.

Trudeau also says students will soon be eligible to receive monthly payments of between $1,000 and $5,000 for volunteering in their communities to reward them for their efforts.

These benefits are intended to target support at young people who have fallen through the cracks of other emergency relief programs.

Trudeau says these measures and others, such as increased education grants and an expanded government-supported job program, will total $9 billion.