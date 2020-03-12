Prime minister's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tests positive for COVID-19: PMO

OTTAWA - The Prime Minister's Office says Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for the novel corona virus.

Following medical advice, the prime minister's wife is remaining in isolation for the time being.

The PMO says in a statement that she is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild.

It says the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in good health with no symptoms.

Trudeau announced earlier Thursday that he would be in isolation and working from home after his wife showed mild flu-like symptoms.

He also called off a planned appearance at the Public Health Agency of Canada and a scheduled meeting with his provincial, territorial and Indigenous counterparts in Ottawa.

SOPHIE GRÉGOIRE STATEMENT:

To all my friends, family, beloved Canadians, and allies everywhere,

First, I’d like to say a big thank you to all of you who have reached out to me asking how I’m doing. Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon. Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns.

We will get through this situation together. Please share the facts and take your health seriously.

I send you all my courage and warm thoughts (but only “get better” hugs from afar!)

Sincerely,

Sophie

PMO STATEMENT:

Following medical recommendations, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive. Also following medical advice, she will remain in isolation for the time being. She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild.

Health professionals will reach out to those who have been in contact with Mrs. Grégoire Trudeau as they deem necessary.

The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days. Also on the advice of doctors, he will not be tested at this stage since he has no symptoms. For the same reason, doctors say there is no risk to those who have been in contact with him recently.

The Prime Minister will continue to fully assume his duties and will address Canadians tomorrow.

Today, he held several meetings over the phone. He spoke with the leaders of Italy, the United States and the United Kingdom, he participated in a meeting of the special cabinet committee on COVID-19, he held a meeting with the Minister of Finance on the current economic situation, and he also spoke with the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and the President of the Canada Labour Council.

Tomorrow, he will speak with the leaders of National Indigenous Organisations and provincial and territorial premiers to take stock of the COVID-19 situation and coordinate our actions to protect Canadians and limit the economic impact on the country. All orders of government will continue to work tirelessly and in close collaboration.

Canada has a well-equipped public health system to deal with the spread of COVID-19. The Prime Minister and Mrs. Grégoire Trudeau thank all of Canada's health professionals and the Public Health Agency of Canada who are doing an incredible job in protecting all Canadians. We continue to encourage all Canadians to follow their advice and recommendations. We recognize people are anxious, which is why we will work nonstop to ensure their safety and wellbeing. Since the beginning of the outbreak, all our decisions have been based on the best advice and evidence from our public health experts – that is how we will reduce the risk to Canadians.



