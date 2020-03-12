Prime Minister Trudeau in self-isolation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are in self-isolation as Sophie Gregoire Trudeau waits for the results of a COVID-19 test.

She started developing mild, flu-like symptoms late last night after flying home from a speaking engagement in the U-K and officials say the symptoms have since subsided.

Justin Trudeau is not exhibiting any symptoms, but decided to work from home today and cancel the First Ministers meeting out of an abundance of caution.

The meeting will go ahead over the phone.

N-D-P Leader Jagmeet Singh isn't feeling well and is at home in self-isolation even though his doctor does not believe his symptoms are consistent with COVID-19.