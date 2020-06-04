Professional Standards Unit to investigate leaks in Korchinski-Paquet death investigation

Toronto Police are now responding to calls to plug up the leaks after possible details from the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet ended up in the pages of the Toronto Sun.

The professional standards unit has launched an investigation after the family's lawyer announced exclusively on Moore in the Morning that their interviews with the Special Investigations Unit will be put on hold.

On Wednesday, the SIU said its director had, "written to the Toronto Police Service to ask that it takes immediate steps to prevent further releases of information about what occurred inside the apartment."

NEWSTALK 1010 also reached out to the police union for answers. The Toronto Police Association's Lawyer will join Moore in the Morning at 8:20 a.m. Thursday.

He says the union has, "serious concerns with the manner in which this incident is being handled and the misinformation which continues to be put forward by some individuals. We would welcome the chance to correct the record if given the opportunity."

With files from Tiffany Hendsbee