Protestors shout down the Mayor at groundbreaking ceremony

The same group of protestors who demonstrated outside Mayor John Tory's condo, took over a ground breaking ceremony where he was giving a speech.

The group walked on stage as Tory was speaking. He offered to speak with them after the event, but when they continued to interrupt him, he left the stage.

The mayor waited in a nearby building until police arrived and escorted him into a vehicle.

The group is calling on the mayor to do something about evictions in Toronto and a provincial bill that they say would make it easier for landlords to evict tenants.

Bill 184 allows landlords to propose rent repayment plans to tenants, without going through the Landlord Tenant Board.

Tory has already said he disagrees with some of the proposed changes.

The province halted evictions back in March but that's expected to end when the state of emergency expires on July 29th.

Mayor Tory has issued the following statement:

"I have fought throughout the COVID-19 pandemic for tenants - both residential and commercial tenants who have been hit hard by this crisis.



From the start of the pandemic, I have advocated on behalf of tenants in this city to other levels of government on the issue of evictions and rent relief. I have successfully pushed for a provincial ban on evictions and publicly urged landlords to provide rent relief to tenants who need it.



I will continue to advocate on behalf of tenants and have repeatedly said I am concerned about people who are at risk of being evicted once the province's ban on evictions is lifted.



Today's groundbreaking which was disrupted by protesters was for a building which includes 20 per cent affordable housing and a child care centre, and through its construction will create much-needed jobs.



I am willing to work with anyone who wants to constructively work with him to help the residents of Toronto. I repeatedly offered today to meet with the protesters after the announcement to hear their concerns but they chose to continue their public protest instead and not let the event proceed.



Here is my response to the four issues raised by the protesters:



1) Use the Mayor's emergency powers to implement an eviction moratorium in the City of Toronto.



Although City Legal staff have advised that the City has no legal authority to impose a ban on evictions, I have spoken out against residential and commercial evictions throughout this crisis and will continue to do so. I have been clear in stating that no eviction should take place without a hearing.



2) Call on the Ontario government to repeal Bill 184 and take eviction and forced rent payments off the table for unpaid rent during the months of the COVID-19 crisis.



I have said I disagree with some of the changes outlined in Bill 184. The City Solicitor is reporting directly to City Council with advice on the possibility of legally challenging those provisions of Bill 184 which undermine the rights of tenants to a fair hearing. The same matter on which I have already spoken out.



3) Direct Toronto Police Services to not participate in the enforcement of evictions including the evictions of encampments.



City staff are working with homeless residents in encampments to help provide more stable housing options. Toronto Police do not conduct evictions and are only contacted when there are public safety concerns. No elected official is permitted to direct the daily operations of the police service. The City has dealt with encampments in a sensitive manner, finding housing for hundreds of people while at the same time being consistent in saying these encampments cannot remain on public property indefinitely, a position I stand by.



4) Declare support for all Toronto tenants that cannot pay rent due to COVID-19 that refuse to abandon their homes



I have repeatedly called on landlords to find ways to help tenants affected by COVID-19 and has supported the provincial ban on evictions.



I continue to be focused on addressing the ongoing challenges with affordable housing and homelessness in our growing city and would urge those who share those concerns to join me in continuing to advocate to the other levels of government for assistance."