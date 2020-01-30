Province and catholic board teachers' unions return to bargaining table next week

Unions representing the province and catholic board teachers will return to the bargaining table on Monday.

It'll be over three weeks since both sides met. Talks broke down on January 9th.

"We are pleased to be getting back to negotiations. However, it remains to be seen how serious the discussions will be. We would like nothing more than to focus on reaching an agreement, but the government needs to understand that their proposed cuts simply cannot stay on the table. At this point, the strike action planned for February 4 will go ahead." Liz Stuart, President of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association says in an emailed statement to NEWSTALK 1010.