Province announces financial supports to assist Ontarians through second lockdown

Yesterday, the province announced the lockdown and today it's announcing financial supports.

First, the government will extend funding to families with children 13 years old through grade 12. Parents of secondary school students will be eligible for a one-time payment of $200. Premier Ford says this is to help offset expenses connected to learning from home. Similar funding for parents of elementary school students was announced earlier. Applications for the funding will be open from January 11, 2021 to February 8, 2021. The support will be available for those who attend a public or private school or who are homeschooled.

Secondly, the government is reducing hydro rates, again. The new off-peak rate of 8.5 cents per kWh for all hydro customers in the province. Energy Minister Rick Rickford says the change will go into effect on January 1st. The rate will apply 24 hours a day for 28 days and will be available to all customers.