Province considers civil immunity for organizations that spread COVID-19 while acting in good faith

The province is considering granting immunity from civil lawsuits for organizations that spread COVID-19 while acting in good faith.

Premier Doug Ford said this week that the government is looking at ways to protect essential workplaces from being sued but insisted it would not protect "bad actors."

He promised there would be accountability for the lives lost in long-term care.

But some who lost loved-ones worry it could allow long-term care homes to skirt responsibility.

Cathy Parkes' father died at Orchard Villa in Pickering.

"It leaves a giant loophole for for-profit homes to basically say, 'well now you can't sue me because here, we did everything we could,' when in fact they didn't," she told Moore in the Morning.

While the details of the plan are still being worked out, NEWSTALK 1010 Chief Legal Analyst Boris Bytensky says it sounds like immunity would not apply in cases of gross negligence.

"If somebody is at a facility which doesn't provide you anywhere near the care that you're supposed to be getting, that facility may still be open for a lawsuit," he explains.

Though, he says there may still be protection from the courts in less egregious cases of negligence.

