Province increasing number of vaccination sites

Ontario is boosting the number of locations that will be administering the Pfizer vaccine over the next two weeks.

The full list of the 17 additional sites is as follows:

The full list is as follows:

- Windsor Regional Hospital

- London Health Sciences Centre

- Grand River Hospital

- Halton Healthcare

- Hamilton Health Sciences

- William Osler Health System

- Trillium Health Partners

- Southlake Regional Health Centre

- Mackenzie Health

- Humber River Hospital

- Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

- Toronto East Health Network

- Unity Health Toronto

- Scarborough Health Network

- Lakeridge Health

- Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre

- Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre