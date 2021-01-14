iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Province issues emergency alert on new stay-at-home order now in effect

emergency alert - stay at home

TORONTO - Ontarians have received emergency alerts on their cellphones, radios and televisions telling them to stay home.

The emergency message on the province's stay-at-home order that is now in effect was sent by the Ministry of the Solicitor General through the province's Alert Ready broadcast system.

The message asks people to only leave their homes for essential purposes such as food, healthcare, exercise or work.

It is the latest attempt to communicate the new public health measures that came into effect today as COVID-19 case counts surge.

The province has said there's no set definition for what is ``essential'' because everyone has their own unique circumstances and regional considerations.

Premier Doug Ford has urged people to use their ``best judgment'' in deciding whether to go out.