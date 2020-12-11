Province moves to put York Region and Windsor-Essex into lockdown

Ontario is moving Windsor-Essex and York Region into lockdown.



The province says the move is being made to slow the spread of COVID-19 so that schools can stay open and hospital capacity can be protected.



The province says the lockdowns will take effect on Monday.



The government says it will also impose new restrictions on five other regional health units.



Middlesex-London, Simcoe Muskoka, and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph will move into the red ``control'' zone.



The Eastern Ontario Health Unit will move to orange ``restrict, while Leeds, Grenville and Lanark will move to yellow ''protect.``



Toronto and Peel Region remain in the lockdown category of the province's pandemic response framework.