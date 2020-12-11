iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Province moves to put York Region and Windsor-Essex into lockdown

Closed

Ontario is moving Windsor-Essex and York Region into lockdown.
    
The province says the move is being made to slow the spread of COVID-19 so that schools can stay open and hospital capacity can be protected.
    
The province says the lockdowns will take effect on Monday.
    
The government says it will also impose new restrictions on five other regional health units.
    
Middlesex-London, Simcoe Muskoka, and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph will move into the red ``control'' zone.
    
The Eastern Ontario Health Unit will move to orange ``restrict, while Leeds, Grenville and Lanark will move to yellow ''protect.``
    
Toronto and Peel Region remain in the lockdown category of the province's pandemic response framework.