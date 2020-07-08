Province needs to think bigger on return to school plan

Two Toronto School Board Trustees are calling on the provincial government to do more, and get creative with a better plan for the next school year.

They say the current plan, is not good enough.

Jennifer Story and Rachel Chernos Lin are planning to move an emergency motion at the TDSB meeting tomorrow, to push the province to rethink their current re-opening plan.

That's the one that would mix home learning, with smaller in-person classes of 15 students. Those students would attend schools, alternating days or weeks.

Some say that creates new challenges for parents, who may not be able to fully return to work, until students are back in class every day.

The trustees tell the Toronto Star, that it's not just the province, but all levels of government who need to think bigger.

Some of their suggestions including expanding schools and daycares into unused public spaces and possibly even extending the length of the school day.

At this point, they suggest that everything should be on the table.

There's been no comment yet from the Minister of Education.