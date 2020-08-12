iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Province projects $38.5 billion deficit

PHILLIPS

Finance Minister Rod Phillips says the province's deficit for 2020-21 is projected to be $38.5 billion.

This is due to a massive downturn in projected revenue and an increase in expenses due to the pandemic.

Phillips says recessions typically can take 28 to 88 months to fully recover economically, but he's cautiously optimistic about some economic recovery that's been seen in the province so far.

In March, the deficit was projected to be just over $20 billion.

Group Element Newstalk1010 Footer

Contact informations Newstalk 1010

Phones

On-Air Talk Show Line 416-872-1010 | 1-877-518-5151 (toll-free long distance)

Send a Text 71010

Newsroom Line 416-384-5858

Advertising 416-440-6330

Prize Inquiries 416-384-3139

Main Switchboard 416-384-8000

Website

Instagram
71010
Sms*