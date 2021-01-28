Province records over 2,000 new cases of COVID, positivity rate is down
The province is reporting 2,093 new cases of COVID-19 today, up from yesterday's total of 1,670. This is the 11th straight day below 3,000 cases. This is the first time in three days we're back above 2,000.
The 7-day average is now 2128 which is down from 2,346 yesterday. Today's 7-day average is the lowest we've seen since December 18th when it was 2089.
Toronto is reporting 700 new cases - significantly up from 450 cases yesterday.
Peel Region is reporting 331 new cases - down from 342 cases yesterday.
York Region is reporting 228 new cases - up from 171 cases yesterday.
64,664 tests were completed. According to the province the percent of tests coming back positive is at 3.3% down from yesterday's 4%.
56 new deaths reported.
31 of those deaths were residents in long-term care.
(39 new deaths in people 80+, 15 new deaths in people 60-79, 2 new deaths in people 40-59)
The total number of people who have died due to COVID is 6,014
Number of people in hospital is at 1,338 - down by 44.
Number of people in ICU is 358 - down by 19.
Number of people on ventilators is 276 - down by 15.
Total active cases: 21,478
Cases resolved: 2,491
Vaccines:
Daily doses administered: 11,910
Total doses administered: 317,240
Total number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 55,286 (The capacity of the Rogers Centre is 53,506)