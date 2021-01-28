Province records over 2,000 new cases of COVID, positivity rate is down

The province is reporting 2,093 new cases of COVID-19 today, up from yesterday's total of 1,670. This is the 11th straight day below 3,000 cases. This is the first time in three days we're back above 2,000.

The 7-day average is now 2128 which is down from 2,346 yesterday. Today's 7-day average is the lowest we've seen since December 18th when it was 2089.

Toronto is reporting 700 new cases - significantly up from 450 cases yesterday.

Peel Region is reporting 331 new cases - down from 342 cases yesterday.

York Region is reporting 228 new cases - up from 171 cases yesterday.

64,664 tests were completed. According to the province the percent of tests coming back positive is at 3.3% down from yesterday's 4%.

56 new deaths reported.

31 of those deaths were residents in long-term care.

(39 new deaths in people 80+, 15 new deaths in people 60-79, 2 new deaths in people 40-59)

The total number of people who have died due to COVID is 6,014

Number of people in hospital is at 1,338 - down by 44.

Number of people in ICU is 358 - down by 19.

Number of people on ventilators is 276 - down by 15.

Total active cases: 21,478

Cases resolved: 2,491

Vaccines:

Daily doses administered: 11,910

Total doses administered: 317,240

Total number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 55,286 (The capacity of the Rogers Centre is 53,506)