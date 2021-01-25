Province reporting fewer than 2,000 new COVID cases

The province is reporting 1,958 new COVID-19 case numbers today, down from yesterday's total of 2,417. It's the 8th straight day below 3,000. The last time we were below 2,000 cases was December 28 with 1,939.

The 7-day average is now 2,371 which is down from 2,460 yesterday.

Toronto is reporting 727 new cases - down from 785 yesterday

Peel Region is reporting 365 new cases - down from 404

York Region is reporting 157 new cases - down from 215

Nearly 36,000 tests completed. According to the province the percent of tests coming back positive is at 5.5% up from yesterday's 4.2%.

43 new deaths reported.

27 of those deaths were residents in long-term care.

(25 new deaths in people 80+, 17 new deaths in people 60-79, 1 new deaths in people 40-59)

The total number of people who have died due to COVID is 5,846.

Number of people in hospital is at 1,398 - down by 38.

Number of people in ICU is 397 - up by 5.

Number of people on ventilators is 283 - down by 18.

Total active cases: 23,620

Cases resolved: 2,448

Vaccine doses administered:

For the day: 5,537

Total: 280,573