Province reporting fewer than 2,000 new COVID cases for fourth time in five days

The province is reporting 1,837 new cases of COVID-19 today, down from yesterday's total of 2,093. This is the 12th straight day below 3,000 cases. It's the fourth time in five days we've come below 2,000.

The 7-day average is now 2,011 which is down from 2,128 yesterday. Today's 7-day average is the lowest we've seen since December 16th when it was 1,962.

Toronto is reporting 595 new cases - down from from 700 cases yesterday.

Peel Region is reporting 295 new cases - down from 331 cases yesterday.

York Region is reporting 170 new cases - up from 228 cases yesterday.

69,040 tests were completed. According to the province the percent of tests coming back positive is at 3.3% which is the same as yesterday.

58 new deaths reported.

32 of those deaths were residents in long-term care.

(43 new deaths in people 80+, 14 new deaths in people 60-79, 1 new deaths in people 40-59)

The total number of people who have died due to COVID is 6,072

Number of people in hospital is at 1,291 - down by 47.

Number of people in ICU is 360 - up by 2.

Number of people on ventilators is 271 - down by 5.

Total active cases: 20,357

Cases resolved: 2,900

Vaccines:

Daily doses administered: 10,215

Total doses administered: 327,455

Total number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 61,679

