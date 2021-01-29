Province reporting fewer than 2,000 new COVID cases for fourth time in five days
The province is reporting 1,837 new cases of COVID-19 today, down from yesterday's total of 2,093. This is the 12th straight day below 3,000 cases. It's the fourth time in five days we've come below 2,000.
The 7-day average is now 2,011 which is down from 2,128 yesterday. Today's 7-day average is the lowest we've seen since December 16th when it was 1,962.
Toronto is reporting 595 new cases - down from from 700 cases yesterday.
Peel Region is reporting 295 new cases - down from 331 cases yesterday.
York Region is reporting 170 new cases - up from 228 cases yesterday.
69,040 tests were completed. According to the province the percent of tests coming back positive is at 3.3% which is the same as yesterday.
58 new deaths reported.
32 of those deaths were residents in long-term care.
(43 new deaths in people 80+, 14 new deaths in people 60-79, 1 new deaths in people 40-59)
The total number of people who have died due to COVID is 6,072
Number of people in hospital is at 1,291 - down by 47.
Number of people in ICU is 360 - up by 2.
Number of people on ventilators is 271 - down by 5.
Total active cases: 20,357
Cases resolved: 2,900
Vaccines:
Daily doses administered: 10,215
Total doses administered: 327,455
Total number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 61,679