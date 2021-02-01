Province to allow student teachers to fill supply positions: report

The province is reportedly allowing second-year university students in teacher education programs to work in schools, according to the Toronto Star.

The newspaper is reporting this morning that this is in response to staffing shortages caused by the pandemic.

In order to qualify for the new program, the Star says, the students must be doing well in their program, already have some practicum experience, and be on track to graduate by the end of 2021.

These students can be hired for supply jobs when boards can't find fully certified teachers.

A source tells the Star that there is not enough teachers right now because of the pandemic, and this will add up to 2,000 educators for school boards.

The students must be in the second-year of their degree, and will be paid at the beginners' rate. Hours logged can also go toward their practicum days.

On average there are about 5,800 annual retirements in the province, but this school year saw an additional 3,000 teachers choose to leave behind their certification, the Star says.

Boards will be directed to fill supply positions first from their daily and long-term lists before turning to students.