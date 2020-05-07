Province to review Ontario's Long Term Care System

Ontario's Minister of Long Term Care is promising to review the system after the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's not clear what form the review will take but in a statement online, Merrilee Fullerton says, "Once we emerge from this pandemic, we will get to the bottom of this."

She says, "the system is broken. Long-term care has endured years of neglect."

SEIU Healthcare, a union representing 60,000 health care workers, has called for a public inquiry and criminal investigations into the COVID-19 deaths in Ontario's long term care homes.