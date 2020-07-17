iHeartRadio

Province urged to reopen the LCBO on Mondays

The liquor stores have been closed on Mondays since early May

There's a push to have the LCBO return to regular hours.

The liquor stores have been closed on Mondays since early May to allow for deep cleaning, sanitization, and restocking shelves.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says it made sense back then but with most of the province entering Stage 3 of reopening today it's time to move on.

Smokey Thomas is the president of OPSEU and he estimates the province is losing millions of dollars every Monday the LCBO is closed. "We're calling on the premier, if he's opening up, open it up where it's safe and let's get the ball rolling again and try to get things back to normal.'

There's about 8,000 people who work for the LCBO and Thomas says about two-thirds of them would have been impacted by the Monday closure.