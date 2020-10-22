Toronto Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who was mistakenly released from a holding facility in the summer.

On July 16, 24-year-old Michael Berhane appeared in court to answer to criminal charges, but they were stayed by the court. He was supposed to remain in custody to answer to other, unrelated charges, but was released in error from the holding facility.

He was not in the custody of Toronto Police, but the service is trying to track him down. Police are advising Berhane to reach out to his lawyer and turn himself in.

Berhane is wanted on a number of charges including:

1) Unlawfully at Large

2) Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

3) Carry Concealed Weapon - Firearm

4) Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

5) Possession of a Loaded Restricted Firearm

6) Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

7) Careless Storage of a Firearm

8) Careless Storage of Ammunition

9) Fail to Comply with a Prohibition Order

10) Fail to Comply with a Recognizance

11) Possession of a Weapon Obtained by the Commission of an Offense,

12) Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

He is believed to be violent and dangerous. The public is advised to call 911 if they see him.