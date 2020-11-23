iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Provincial goverment wants to keep Top Doctor around a little longer

Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, looks on during the daily COVID-19 press briefing at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Russell - POOL

Ontario says it plans to extend the term of its top doctor as it continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says today that the government has asked Dr. David Williams to stay on as chief medical officer of health until September.

Williams' term was set to end Feb. 16.

Elliott says Williams' leadership is required as the province continues to manage the pandemic and develops plans for the deployment of vaccines.

Some within the health-care sector have criticized Williams for his handling of the pandemic, claiming he hasn't provided clear guidance and has been slow to impose tougher measures when needed.

Premier Doug Ford has repeatedly defended Williams, saying he has been key to Ontario's fight against COVID-19.