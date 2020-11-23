Provincial goverment wants to keep Top Doctor around a little longer

Ontario says it plans to extend the term of its top doctor as it continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says today that the government has asked Dr. David Williams to stay on as chief medical officer of health until September.

Williams' term was set to end Feb. 16.

Elliott says Williams' leadership is required as the province continues to manage the pandemic and develops plans for the deployment of vaccines.

Some within the health-care sector have criticized Williams for his handling of the pandemic, claiming he hasn't provided clear guidance and has been slow to impose tougher measures when needed.

Premier Doug Ford has repeatedly defended Williams, saying he has been key to Ontario's fight against COVID-19.