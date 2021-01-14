Provincial government temporarily banning residential evictions

The provincial government says the enforcement of residential evictions will be temporarily banned during the emergency stay-at-home order.



According to a news release, this will also protect homeowners who are facing evictions due to court orders for possession of their properties.



However there will still be eviction hearings by the Landlord and Tenant Board, but the enforcement of eviction orders will be postponed for the duration of the emergency order.



The exception would be urgent situations, for example illegal activity occurring at a property.



This order is retroactive to a certain degree - orders that were issued but not carried out before the order came into effect will have to wait until after the emergency order.