Public health unit declares outbreak at Kingston, Ont., church

church

Public health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a church in Kingston, Ont.

The Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health unit says there are nine cases directly linked to Third Day Worship Centre.

Dr. Kieran Moore, the health unit's medical officer, says there are 15 additional cases involving close contacts of the initial cases.

The health unit says it continues to investigate the outbreak and is taking steps to prevent further transmission.

It says it has contacted members of the church deemed high risk, and those exposed are isolating at home.

The church says in a statement that it has moved to online services until further notice.