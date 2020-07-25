UPDATE: Hundreds gather for public memorial and walk for Regis Korchinski-Paquet Saturday

Hundreds turned out for a public memorial and "walk for justice'' to honour a Black woman who fell to her death from a balcony while police were in her apartment.

The death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet renewed calls for police accountability, and lawyers for her family said those calls would continue until justice is served.

Police have said they were called to the apartment on May 27 for a possible assault, but Korchinski-Paquet's mother has said she wanted police to take her daughter to a mental health facility in Toronto.

The province's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, and have said a report could come as early as August.

Knia Singh, the family's lawyer spoke with our media partner CP24, "Well, there's gotta be some type of responsibility held for multiple officers entering a unit. They were in that unit alone. They did not let Regis' family - her mother and brother specifically into the apartment - and during those brief moments is when Regis lost her life. So, accountability is explaining exactly what happened and how it happened and why it happened, and I think that no matter what is said by the police, there is a failure in regards to protecting Regis' life."

Today's memorial got underway at 1:00 p.m. at 100 High Park Avenue, before the crowd proceeded along neighbourhood streets, wrapping up their peaceful "walk for justice" at nearby High Park.

Lawyers for the family say today's event will be the first annual "Regis Korchinski-Paquet Walk for Justice.''

Meanwhile, the family has also arranged a second autopsy. It's reportedly being conducted outside Ontario.

