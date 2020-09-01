Public Safety Alert: Man accused of exposing himself to two girls in The Beach

Toronto Police have issued a public safety alert after a disturbing incident in the east end.

Police were called Monday around 2 p.m., to the Queen and Hammersmith Avenue area in The Beach.

Officers were told that a man, sitting in a parked white four-door Jeep, called out to two girls who were walking by.

It's alleged he, "exposed himself and committed an indecent act on himself."

The man is described as white with short grey and brown hair, brown eyes, and a muscular build. He was wearing beige cargo shorts and a dark tank top.

Anyone with dash-cam footage, or with information, is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).