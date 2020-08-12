iHeartRadio

Public warning issued following indecent acts near Trinity Bellwoods Park

A man is showing pornographic videos to unsuspecting women

Toronto Police are making the public aware of a few concerning incidents that have happened near Trinity Bellwoods park.

A man has been driving around, showing pornographic images and videos to unsuspecting women, while pleasuring himself.

In all three cases the man claims he is lost and needs help with directions. He hands his phone to the women, who have offered to assist, and the videos are playing.

The first time it happened was on July 27 at around 2:10 a.m. when officers were called to the Queen Street West and Dovercourt Road area by a 30-year-old woman.

About 20 minutes later he struck again committing the indecent act against another 30-year-old woman, this time in the area of King and Sudbury streets.

On August 5th a 24-year-old woman experienced the same thing near Dundas and Bathurst streets.

The suspect is described as brown, 30-35 years old, standing at five-foot-five, 150 pounds with a slim build, dark hair, brown eyes and a stubbled beard.

In the first two incidents, the man was driving an older model black Honda Civic.

The suspect was reportedly driving a white SUV in the last incident.

