"Quarantine myopia" could lead to long-lasting eyesight impacts for kids

A new study out of China is sounding the alarm over a new phenomenon called "quarantine myopia", which experts say could have a major long-term impact on young children's eyesight.

Myopia is also known as near-sightedness, and it can worsen and cause major problems as time goes on. Researchers say more severe outcomes, including loss of vision, are more likely the younger a child is when myopia first develops.

The study was published in JAMA Ophthalmology, according to CTV News, and looks into the amount of children in China who developed near-sightedness after lockdowns.

Researchers say the amount of children with myopia increased significantly in all age groups in 2020, more so than in any other year. It was especially prevalent with children between 6 and 8 years old.

The prevalence of myopia in kids aged 6 to 13 jumped by 10 to 15 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019.

An expert told CTV News that the problem isn't necessarily screens themselves, it's doing anything that requires focusing on something very near to the face for a very long time.

She also said the impacts were certainly the combination of a lack of outdoor activities, and increased screen time through online learning during the lockdown.

As for solutions, one possibility is for every 20 minutes of "near work", like reading or looking at a computer, children should look out a window or into the distance for at least 20 seconds, researcher Dr. Caroline Klaver said.

Children should also be getting two hours of time outside every day.